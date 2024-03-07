 Stocks to buy: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel hit 52-week high. Major gainers' list - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stocks to buy: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel hit 52-week high. List of major gainers and losers

Stocks to buy: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel hit 52-week high. List of major gainers and losers

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Sensex Today: These stocks have hit 52 week high todayTata Steel, Bharti Airtel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Indian stock indices extended their gains from the previous session and touched fresh highs. On Wednesday, Sensex crossed 74,000 mark for the first time and continued the rally today (March 7). In the previous session, the stock market witnessed a surge with Nifty closing 118 points higher and Sensex closing 409 points higher while healthcare and private bank sectors saw a 1 per cent rise.

Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Will Paytm wallet users face disruption? What RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said

Hitting 52 week high

Shares of Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 week highs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Top gainers in BSE

In the BSE, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserve, Tata Motors were the top gainers.

Read more: IIFL Finance share price jumps 8% after Fairfax liquidity support: Top updates

Top losers in BSE

Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries were the top losers.

Top gainers in Nifty

In Nifty, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers.

Read more: Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners picks 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for 5,850 crore

Top losers in Nifty

Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

Read more: Gold price rises in India: Check 24-carat rate in your city on March 7. Should you buy?

What do the trends in the market show?

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “There are some distinct trends in the market now. One, large caps are outperforming mid and small caps. Two, Bank Nifty is emerging stronger led by private sector majors like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ind Sind Bank and Kotak Bank. Three, regulatory action on some NBFCs have impacted sentiments in the entire NBFC space, which, in turn, is improving sentiments in the high quality private banking space. At this stage in the market, safety should be given priority over return.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On