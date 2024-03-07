Stocks to buy: Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel hit 52-week high. List of major gainers and losers

Indian stock indices extended their gains from the previous session and touched fresh highs. On Wednesday, Sensex crossed 74,000 mark for the first time and continued the rally today (March 7). In the previous session, the stock market witnessed a surge with Nifty closing 118 points higher and Sensex closing 409 points higher while healthcare and private bank sectors saw a 1 per cent rise. Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Hitting 52 week high

Shares of Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 week highs.

Top gainers in BSE

In the BSE, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserve, Tata Motors were the top gainers.

Top losers in BSE

Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries were the top losers.

Top gainers in Nifty

In Nifty, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers.

Top losers in Nifty

Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

What do the trends in the market show?

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “There are some distinct trends in the market now. One, large caps are outperforming mid and small caps. Two, Bank Nifty is emerging stronger led by private sector majors like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ind Sind Bank and Kotak Bank. Three, regulatory action on some NBFCs have impacted sentiments in the entire NBFC space, which, in turn, is improving sentiments in the high quality private banking space. At this stage in the market, safety should be given priority over return.”