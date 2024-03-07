Gold price rises in India: Check 24-carat rate in your city on March 7. Should you buy?

Gold rallied to a record mostly by bets for US monetary easing as autocatalyst palladium rose back above the $1,000 mark for the first time since January 12. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,145.09 per ounce. Gold Price: Check latest gold prices today (March 7). Check details below.

In the earlier session, it hit an all-time high of $2,152.09. US gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,158.2 while Silver added 1.9% to $24.15 following dollar's fall after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year.

The price of 24-carat gold was up ₹10 at ₹65,140 as per Goodreturns. The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10 and is now at ₹59,710. Meanwhile, silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹74,400 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Price of gold in your city

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 24-carat gold was selling at ₹65,290, ₹65,140, and ₹65,900, respectively while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was same as in Kolkata and Hyderabad at ₹59,710. It was selling ₹59,860, ₹59,710, and ₹60,410, respectively in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.