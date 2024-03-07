 Gold price rises in India: Check 24-carat rate in your city on March 7 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Gold price rises in India: Check 24-carat rate in your city on March 7. Should you buy?

Gold price rises in India: Check 24-carat rate in your city on March 7. Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 11:02 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold was up ₹10 at ₹65,140. Will it continue to rise? Should you buy? Check details below.

Gold rallied to a record mostly by bets for US monetary easing as autocatalyst palladium rose back above the $1,000 mark for the first time since January 12. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $2,145.09 per ounce.

Gold Price: Check latest gold prices today (March 7).
Gold Price: Check latest gold prices today (March 7). Check details below.

In the earlier session, it hit an all-time high of $2,152.09. US gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,158.2 while Silver added 1.9% to $24.15 following dollar's fall after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year.

The price of 24-carat gold was up 10 at 65,140 as per Goodreturns. The price of 22-carat gold rose by 10 and is now at 59,710. Meanwhile, silver declined 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at 74,400 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Price of gold in your city

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 24-carat gold was selling at 65,290, 65,140, and 65,900, respectively while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was same as in Kolkata and Hyderabad at 59,710. It was selling 59,860, 59,710, and 60,410, respectively in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

