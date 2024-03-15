Why is Sensex falling today: 4 reasons why and what to expect next

Stock market today: Dragged by information technology stocks on concerns about delays in US rate cuts, India's indexes fell today (March 15. Smallcap and midcap stocks also declined as stress test results of mutual funds trickled in. This week, the benchmarks have each lost about 2% and are set for their worst week since the end of October. Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Stock market today: In numbers

Smallcap index is down around one per cent whereas the midcap index has fallen over 1.40 per cent today. The Nifty 50 index is down around 200 points while BSE Sensex has fallen 550 points. Bank Nifty index has corrected around 0.85 percent or around 400 points.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stock market today: Why is it falling?

Sharp selling: Sharp selling in the broad market may be resulting in the fall in stock markets as smallcap and the midcap index are under sharp selling pressure amid stress test trigger.

Global sentiment: The fall in stock market comes amid weak global sentiment- disappointing US PPP data- after which the US stock market came under the sell-off stress. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in February, data showed.

US Fed meeting on rate cuts: The stock markets could also be falling after US Fed chief Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress as markets were expecting a rate cut in the near term but there is still uncertainty around the decision.

FIIs' selling: Heavy selling in the cash segment by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has further intensified. On Wednesday when the stock market crashed, FIIs sold out Indian shares worth ₹4,595 crore in the cash segment. On Thursday, FIIs sold stocks worth ₹1,356 crore.