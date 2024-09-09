Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is Gurgaon’s second richest person. The first is…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is one of only 23 people in Gurgaon who have a net worth of ₹1,000 crore or more. But even with a whopping ₹9,300 crore to his name, Goyal is not the richest man of Gurgaon. That honour actually goes to Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda. Nirmal Kumar Minda (left) is the richest man of Gurgaon, followed by Deepinder Goyal (right)

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Nirmal Kumar Minda’s net worth is more than triple the net worth of Goyal, who is Gurgaon’s second richest resident.

The chairman of UNO Minda and his family have an estimated net worth of ₹30,800 crore (USD 3.6 billion approximately) in 2024. This makes Nirmal Kumar Minda the richest man in Gurgaon and 91st richest man in India.

Who is Nirmal Kumar Minda?

Nirmal Kumar Minda, 66, is the billionaire chairman of UNO Minda (formerly Minda Industries). The auto ancillary company was started by his father, Shadilal Minda, in 1958. Minda joined the family business in 1977, but eventually separated from his brother in the 90s. Today, UNO Minda manufactures a range of auto parts for cars and two-wheelers.

Nirmal Kumar Minda is married to Suman Minda, who serves as Chairperson of Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation (SNMF), the CSR wing of Uno Minda.

Who are the other people on the Gurgaon rich list?

The first two spots on the Gurgaon rich list by Hurun are taken by Nirmal Kumar Minda and Deepinder Goyal respectively.

The third richest based in Gurgaon are Varun Alagh and wife Ghazal Alagh, founders of Honasa Consumer Ltd . Their estimated net worth in 2024 is ₹5,900 crore through their brand Mamaearth.

Number four on the list is Jyoti Bhatia, sister of IndiGo Airlines co-founder Rahul Bhatia. Ravinder Kumar of Gawar Construction rounds up the top five with an estimated net worth of ₹4,300 crore.