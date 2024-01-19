Penelope Cruz reveals why she's scared of driving, shares traumatic childhood incident

Penélope Cruz may have taken on the role of co-owner of Ferrari in her latest project, yet surprisingly, she isn't a enthusiast of driving cars. In a recent ELLE interview, the actress disclosed a childhood trauma that has instilled in her a "fear of driving," stemming from a harrowing incident where her sister was run over by a car in front of her when she was just eight or nine. Actress Penélope Cruz at the Oscars (AFP Photo)(AFP)

Reflecting on the moment, Cruz recalled that "time stopped" during that traumatic experience.

Navigating Trauma

However, the memory continues to exert its influence on her to this day. When it came to portraying Enzo Ferrari's wife, Laura, in Michael Mann's Ferrari, Cruz expressed her reluctance to take on the role of being behind the wheel.

In general, she revealed having a specific hypersensitivity encompassing various aspects, from visual perception to sound and people's emotions. She considers herself lucky to have this sensitivity in the context of her career, yet it also means she tends to feel or suffer things more.

Cruz on playing Laura Ferrari

Discussing her recent role, Cruz shared with the publication that bringing Laura Ferrari to life alongside Adam Driver's Enzo involved embodying the grieving mother's sorrow down to the smallest details, including clothing.

"Every day is a question of how she makes it through the day," Cruz explained regarding her portrayal of Laura, whose only son, Dino, passed away off-screen in the Michael Mann film.

The actress conveyed that her character carries the weight of a tragedy, one she thinks she will never overcome. This poignant situation acts as the trigger for the breakdown of their marriage, as both she and Enzo hold onto a feeling of failure in their attempts to save their son.

Unveiling the Intricate Plot of Ferrari

In the movie, the renowned Italian car manufacturer faces a period of crisis, mirroring the tumultuous state of Laura and Enzo's marriage, as described in the official synopsis. Amidst Enzo's affair with Lina Mardi (Shailene Woodley), the tragic loss of their son Dino, and the impending financial bankruptcy of the company, the outlook appears grim.

Yet, in the summer of 1957, Enzo makes a crucial decision, appointing racecar driver Piero Taruffi (played by Patrick Dempsey) to champion the company in the arduous Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race weaving through Italy.

Similar to Cruz, her co-star Adam Driver also refrained from getting behind the wheel on the set of the film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. During a press conference, the actor explained that the production team "wouldn't let me drive the cars for insurance reasons."