DWTS star Artem Chigvintsev accuses Nikki Garcia of being the aggressor amid ongoing dispute, shares wound marks

Arten Chigvintsev accused his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia as the abuser and aggressor in their relationship amid a domestic violence dispute. He also shared pictures featuring wound marks which were allegedly given by Garcia. The allegations follow the pro dancer’s arrest in August after he was involved in a domestic violence incident at his home where Garcia and their 4-year-old son were also present. Artem Chigvintsev accuses estranged wife Nikki Garcia of domestic violence amid ongoing dispute, sharing alleged injury photos.(@nikkigarcia/Instagram)

Artem accuses his wife of domestic violence

In the images released by The Post on Friday, Artem could be seen showing scratch marks on his elbows, behind his ears, and on his hands. His lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, claimed in a statement, “Mr Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression.” She added, “While he was on the phone with the police, Ms Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, ‘Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.’”

On Thursday, the Superior Court of California granted the pro-dancer a restraining order against Garcia. However, earlier that day, Garcia was also granted her own restraining order against her estranged husband. The WWE superstar claimed in her filing that Artem had become “ “increasingly angry, snapping at [her] and yelling” which led to his blowout on August 29, as reported by Page Six. She admitted that she threw their 4-year-old’s shoe at him but he escalated the situation.

Garcia accuses Artem hit their son

Garcia also alleged that Artem ran with their son, Matteo to their bedroom and locked the door. When she asked him to open it, he tackled her. She also claimed that their toddler told the officers, “Daddy hurt my hand.” Antonyan told the Post, “[Chigvintsev] denies ever tackling her. He was shocked to learn two weeks after the incident that she made this allegation against him; at that point, it made sense to him why he was arrested.

As a result of hiswife’s self-serving statement, Mr. Chigvintsev’s career suffered, with numerous opportunities being canceled due to these false allegations.” The lawyer also alleged that Mr Chigvintsev’s case highlights this reality. He was not the primary aggressor.”

Artem was arrested for domestic violence allegations but the charges were dropped after the court said that the charges could be pursued only if “supported by the evidence.”