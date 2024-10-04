Nikki Garcia slaps Artem Chigvintsev with restraining order, claiming he 'brutalised' her during fight

Nikki Garcia, (formerly Bella), has taken yet another bold step in her ongoing conflict with estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev by filing a restraining order against him, alleging serious abuse during a recent domestic violence case. In her statement to the court, Nikki describes an incident where Artem allegedly tackled her and pinned her to the ground while their young son was present. She claims that since Artem's exit from Dancing with the Stars, he has become increasingly volatile, leading to explosive arguments, including one over how to prepare their son’s breakfast. Artem Chigvintsev requests spousal support and custody of son, Matteo, from Nikki Garcia in the divorce filing.(@nikkigarcia/Instagram)

Nikki Garcia granted restraining order against Artem

As reported by TMZ, on October 3, the former WWE star successfully filed for and obtained a restraining order against former DWTS professional Artem Chigvintsev amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. This action followed an incident during their trip to Napa Valley, California, which ultimately led to Artem’s arrest, although he was later released on bail. Nikki claimed that he “tackled her multiple times and pinned her to the ground while [their] child was present,” according to the outlet.

Also read: Garth Brooks accused of raping hairstylist; Country singer sued for ‘battery and sending sexually explicit texts’

The couple who were married for nearly two years, share a 4-year-old son named Matteo. Initially, the details surrounding the arrest were murky, especially regarding who the victim was in the situation. However, Nikki was later seen without her wedding ring, prompting her to reach out to a divorce lawyer. Reports indicate that Garcia accused Artem of becoming “increasingly angry, snapping at [her] and yelling” since his exit from “Dancing with the Stars.”

What happened between Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev

A few days ago, the reality show star released a statement expressing gratitude for the support from his loved ones and relief that the truth had come to light. He emphasised his commitment to his son, Matteo, and his desire for an equal custody arrangement with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia.

However, on the day of the incident, Nikki recounted a morning discussion about Artem’s struggles with anger control that escalated dramatically. According to TMZ, their argument erupted when Artem began yelling at Nikki over how to toast their 4-year-old son’s English muffin, accusing her of making their child a “picky eater.”

Overwhelmed by his shouting, Nikki reacted by tossing Matteo's toddler-sized shoes at Artem. She noted that while the shoes lightly hit his leg, they were too soft to cause any harm. She also described how Artem took their son upstairs while yelling “Mommy… mommy.”

Also read: Diddy’s 6 years old guest recounts witnessing ‘naked women, drugs’ in celebrities filled White parties

Nikki says she tried to get into Matteo's room when he pushed her down hard outside. He held her down by grabbing her arms and kept her pinned to the ground for a while. After she got into Matteo's room and shut the door, she tried to get back in, but her husband shoved her into the couple's bedroom and forced her to the floor in the bathroom. She alleges that he pressed down on her chest, making it difficult to breathe. In response, she grabbed his neck to try and free herself.

Garcia alleges Artem was ‘physically violent’

In her court declaration, Nikki stated that her estranged husband’s alleged physical violence was not the first incident. She recalled a previous altercation in mid-2023 when he forcefully grabbed her around the waist to prevent her from reaching their child. Additionally, Garcia described enduring verbal abuse and attacks. She emphasised her desire to protect their child from growing up in a hostile environment, similar to her own childhood experiences.

The judge has issued a restraining order against Artem, prohibiting him from contacting or approaching his wife, their son, or their home. This order is in place, except during court-ordered visits for the exchange of their child.

A rep for Nikki informed TMZ how despite filing for a restraining order to protect their son, she didn’t opt to file charges about what happened that night. “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed. My focus has always been and will always be our son, Matteo,” Artem earlier told PEOPLE. “He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” he said referring to his son.