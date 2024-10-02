Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations including minors

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting 25 minors, including a nine-year-old. On Tuesday, the embattled rapper was hit with 120 new sex abuse lawsuits, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced at a press conference. The new wave of allegations comes just weeks after the 54-year-old's sex trafficking arrest. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations(AP)

Buzbee, representing the 120 accusers, announced the pending civil lawsuits spanning over the last three decades, saying, “I want to focus on the ages of these victims. When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking.” While noting that the group of accusers is “evenly divided by males and females,” he revealed that the youngest victim was aged nine.

“This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records, other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee told reporters, per Page Six. “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

The attorney went on to highlight another minor victim, a 15-year-old who “was flown to New York City to attend a party, where she was drugged and then taken to a private room allegedly in the presence of Mr.Combs.” “This female individual was raped and then other individuals took turns raping her.” Buzbee explained that all of these children were under the pretence of the false promise of “I'll make you a star.”

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” Buzbee went on, adding, “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.” “It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that. These names will shock you.” Meanwhile, Combs' legal team denied any “false and defamatory” claims made against him, per USA Today.