Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘rubbing their hands in glee’ as Royal Family dragged into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling vindicated and “rubbing their hands in glee” following the recent scandal involving Prince Andrew and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Amid the scandal involving Prince Andrew and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel justified in their decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

A RadarOnline report cited sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the couple views the controversy surrounding “weirdo uncle” Prince Andrew's alleged connection to Diddy's sex crimes as a “justification” for their decision to step back from the royal family.

The scandal comes as the music mogul faces multiple federal sex crime charges, leaving Hollywood on edge.

The source told RadarOnline, “Now it's been alleged Prince Andrew could be facing yet another sex scandal, they are rubbing their hands in glee. It gives them the feeling they were justified in leaving the institution – and any scandal like this, they use it to justify their decision to leave to themselves and their fans.”

Singer Jaguar Wright alleges Royals attended illicit Diddy's parties

Prince Andrew, who has faced multiple scandals in recent years, including being one of Jeffrey Epstein's favourite clients, was reportedly dragged into the drama last week after singer Jaguar Wright made explosive claims about Diddy's infamous parties.

Wright alleged that a number of politicians and royal family members were caught on tape attending these illicit gatherings. “I think what will shock people are the politicians and the royals that were on that tape. And I'm still trying to figure out when Harry and Meghan are gonna be honest about their freak off tape,” she remarked.

“I don't think anybody really wants to talk about the fact that the royal family had many times at the Diddy parties. Especially that weirdo uncle.”

Nevertheless, no one has ever seen Harry and Meghan at Diddy’s party, and, to the best knowledge, they have never even met. However, in 2007, Harry and William were seen at an event where Diddy performed at the Princess Diana Memorial Concert at Wembley Arena.

Although the rapper once expressed a desire to invite Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, “Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don’t you come hang out with me?'” but later added, “Trust me, they're off the list.”