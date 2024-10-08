Kardashians are ‘insisting’ that they had no involvement with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak offs’

Diddy was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution. His famous White Parties, held during the early and mid-2000s, named many A-listers like Leonardo Di Caprio, Donald Trump, and more, including the Kardashian family.

“All these years that they bragged about partying with Diddy have, of course, got everyone assuming that they were somehow involved in these depraved freak-offs,” a source told In Touch Weekly. However, the Kardashian family is “all insisting that they weren’t” involved in the alleged “freak-offs.”

Not all Diddy parties were ‘freak offs’: Report

The lawsuit against Combs claims his “freak-offs” parties involved illegal drugs, and he would record these events, sometimes lasting for days.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, especially matriarch Kris Jenner, is reportedly trying to “distance” themselves from the scandal, fearing that their past associations with Combs could implicate them. “Diddy had plenty of glamorous parties over the years that weren’t freak-offs, at least not until the early morning hours when the majority of people had left,” the insider explained to In Touch Weekly.

Photos from various White Parties, including some from 2006, 2009, and 2010, show Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian attending Combs' events.

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé mentioned one of Combs' parties while speaking to her sister Kourtney. She recalled attending a party with guests like Diddy, Quincy, Justin Bieber, and French Montana, where she saw “butt-naked” guests.