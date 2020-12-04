e-paper
Kardashian-Jenner clan pranks their friends, Kim shares funny clip

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’ never fails to entertain as well as excite their viewers with their wholesome and hilarious antics. So is proven by the immense popularity of their reality TV show which has 19 seasons and many spin-offs already. If you’re someone who enjoys keeping up with the Kardashians, pun intended, then here is a clip you cannot miss. Chances are, watching this amusing video will leave you in splits. The recording is so humorous that it’ll keep you engaged until the very end, even if you’re not a fan of the Kardashians.

This recording was posted on Kim Kardashian’s official Instagram account on December 4. “This was fun…” read the caption shared alongside the post.

The video starts by showing the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, aka, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie sitting with mama Kris Jenner. One by one, they call their friends but do not move or say a word. Check out the reactions that they receive and see how many people on their call list you can identify:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has accumulated over 3.6 lakh likes and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Funny”.

Another individual wrote, “This is hilarious”.

Kim shared another such recording on her Twitter account. That video has more than 1.7 million views.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the post. “Do more these are so funny,” read one comment under the share. A Twitter user stated, “That was iconic”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | ‘2020 as a photo,’ writes Kim Kardashian while sharing picture with family. See why

