Diddy tapes found at his residence allegedly reveal 3 A-List celebrity names, attorney claims

It has been claimed several times that many Hollywood names will be revealed from the Diddy controversy. Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd who is representing one of many Diddy’s accusers revealed that three tapes were obtained from the mogul’s residence. The three tapes contain the names of three A-List celebrities who participated in the rapper’s Freak Off parties and performed intimate acts. In the Diddy controversy, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd mentioned three tapes containing names of celebrities from his parties.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Three alleged celebrities’ names in intimate tapes

Lawyer Mitchell-Kidd claimed to Laura Ingle during an appearance on NewsNation’s Banfield, “The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” on Friday. She clarified that she “has not seen” some of the clips herself.

She added, “I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not. I just was told initially that. They own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did ….” There are no details of which celebrity names are there on the alleged tapes or whether these tapes exist or not. However, a Department of Homeland Security officer apparently verified the claims made by Mitchell-Kidd.

An anonymous agent who was present while the disgraced mogul’s house was raided said, “There are recognizable names [in the footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one,” as reported by Ok! Magazine.

Alleged tapes have several feels ‘betrayed’

An insider claimed that one of the famous males in question has been worried about the outcomes if the alleged tapes get revealed. The source told the media outlet, “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimised years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."

On Tuesday, in a press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee also said, “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.” He emphasised the “names will shock you”.