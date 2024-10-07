Diddy's wealth will not get him ‘special treatment’ in prison, explains ex-inmate: 'Accept where you are'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was put behind bars after he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits the trial which is expected to be sometime in early October. The disgraced mogul was known for his lavish lifestyle but the same cannot be said for life in prison. Timothy Smith paints a picture of what Diddy’s current conditions in jail are like. Diddy is incarcerated in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, facing harsh conditions without privileges despite his wealth. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

No ‘special treatment’ for Diddy

Smith who had served time in the US Federal prison assured that despite Diddy’s wealth and status he would get “no special treatment” in jail. He told Daily Mail Australia, “His money and wealth won’t get him any benefits.” He added, “In the federal system, it’s so limited, you don’t get extra privileges because you’re rich. You’re allowed a few basics like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that’s about it. They do raids and if you try to stockpile, they take everything,” from his own experiences with the inmates of high social status.

He revealed that the guards in the prison use isolation frequently to break the inmates. He told the media outlet, “He’s in the management unit, so no, he doesn’t have access to other inmates.”

The former Married at First Sight star debunked the common perceptions as he explained, “People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at there’s nothing, not even radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all.” He also stated that Diddy will have very restricted communication with the outside world. Smith added, “You only get 30 minutes a month on the phone, So if You’re on the phone for 30 minutes a day, after 10 days, you get no more phone for the next 20 days. Sometimes you run out of minutes within the first week, and then you’re just talking to yourself.”

Smith assured that Diddy will not be provided with a space for negotiation to receive special treatment while incarcerated. He told the media outlet, “Even if in the general population, there’s not one cell, one TV. There’ll be a hundred people in that pod, and there are generally only a few TVs, segregated by race.” He assured that Diddy’s wealth will be valued to nothing in jail, “nothing at all.”

Diddy’s future looks bleak

Diddy’s case is of high-profile status and if he is convicted then the mogul will face a lengthy sentence. Smith suggested, “Once feds have indicted you, they’ve made their case. The best advice I could give him? Accept where you are. There’s no negotiating your way out of federal charges.” He added, “If you think you’re going to beat them, they will break you down.”

Diddy’s attorney recently announced that the Bad Boy Records owner will not be accepting a plea deal and will prove his innocence. However, Smith advised, “In my experience, three guys took their cases to trial thinking they could win, and they ended up with sentences far worse than they would have received if they had accepted a plea deal.”