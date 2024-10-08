Lawyer warns A-listers involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak offs’: ‘All of these individuals…’

It was recently reported that some celebrities involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Freak Off videos are settling with the victims by paying them off. This is an effort on the celebrities' part to save their name from being mentioned in the lawsuit. Diddy was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and arrested in New York. Many A-list celebrities were allegedly a part of these parties or aware of them at the least. Celebrities linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Freak Off videos are reportedly settling with victims to avoid being named in lawsuits. (REUTERS)

A-list celebrities pay off victims

Attorney Tony Buzbee told TMZ on Monday that he sent out demand letters to several A-list celebrities asking them to divulge any information or knowledge they had about Diddy’s parties to “resolve matters” privately. He said, “If you were attending one of these parties […] and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen — that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that were causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of — and you were there in the room or you participated or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem.”

Buzbee’s plan of action is based on the fact that many people knew or attended these Freak Offs and they should be held accountable. This is exactly what the lawyer plans to do and teased, “All of these individuals have exposure here. Who will be named when they will be named, all that will come out in due course,” as reported by Page Six.

He also stated that if these people wish to remain anonymous in the controversy then they need to settle with the alleged victims. The Texas-based lawyer explained, “In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already.”

Latest developments in Diddy’s case

About sending out the demand letters and settling with the victims, Buzbee stated, “We’ve done that with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and we’ll continue to do that.” He also emphasised that people received demand letters but would not settle, their names would be revealed through public lawsuits. These developments in the case come a month after the disgraced mogul was arrested and pleaded not guilty in court. Diddy’s attorney also confirmed that he will not accept any plea deal as he is innocent.