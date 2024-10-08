Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage might be in jeopardy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have told their friends that they parted ways “a few weeks ago,” reported TMZ. The Praise God rapper has allegedly informed those close to him about his plans to file for a divorce from the Australian architect. Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly 'split up' weeks ago

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori headed for divorce? Couple reportedly ‘split’ weeks ago

Sources close to the couple revealed to the outlet that the 29-year-old model flew back to her family following their “split.” Meanwhile, an insider told the New York Post that while their marriage is “on the rocks,” it is “not beyond repair.” Another source suggested that their future together may not be “certain” as “Ye changes his mind all the time. It’s very possible that happens here.”

ALSO READ: Billionaire Mark Cuban reveals he was ‘hungover as hell’ while buying lifetime flight pass for $125,000

Despite the information from multiple sources, it is still unclear what caused the rift between them to call it quits after just two years of marriage. Amid divorce speculations, an insider told TMZ that the Gold Digger rapper is planning on living in Tokyo. This comes after Kanye was spotted in the Japanese capital on multiple occasions without Bianca in the past two weeks.

ALSO READ: Eminem is a ‘grandpa’! Rapper reveals daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant in emotional music video. Watch

On October 3, Kanye was seen enjoying a hearty meal at a local Jamaican restaurant in Tokyo with his wife nowhere in sight. Prior to this, he was spotted at a pro wrestling match on September 30. With two straight weeks without Bianca around him, the Heartless rapper sparked rumours about having “trouble in paradise.” They were last seen together in public out shopping in Tokyo on September 20.