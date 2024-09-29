Kanye West ‘destroyed’ Malibu mansion before sale; new owner slams ‘dumb move’

Kanye West's latest stunt has left his former Malibu mansion in shambles and its new owner scratching their head. The once-pristine architectural gem, designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando, has been completely gutted and ‘destroyed’ after West's failed renovation attempt, claims new owner and California-based CEO Bo Belmont who spoke to LA Times. The outlet also reported that Belmont is planning to spend $6-$8 million on a new fix-up to bring back the original design by the Japanese architect. Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Also read: Diddy’s secret tapes featuring an A-lister ‘being sold’ in Hollywood: About to 'end many careers,’ internet claims.

Kanye West made ‘dumb changes’ to his Malibu mansion before sale

The real estate crowdfunding firm, Belwood Investments, stepped in to rescue Kanye West's architectural disaster this week. After the property's value plummeted to a mere $21 million. The firm's CEO, expressed his disappointment at West's made alterations to the building, calling them “a really dumb move,” with “no purpose,” and vowing to restore the property to its original state. Belmont stated, “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there.”

The report says Kanye West's makeovers were super weird. The rapper took out essential stuff like windows, doors, power, and water pipes, and wanted to turn the house into a play area with things like a slide and trampolines. Additionally, he likely intended to completely camouflage the exterior of the property.

Belwood Investments to bring back the mansion in its original state has partnered with Marmol Radziner, the original design-build firm involved in the house's construction. With over 500 investors backing the project, Belwood hopes to successfully renovate the property and sell it for a profit ensuring it “remains a gem of Malibu.”

Also read: Kanye West's controversial Malibu mansion officially off the market, but at millions worth of loss

“It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable,” Belmont added according to LA Times.

Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion officially off the market, but at a heavy loss

Kanye West's troubled Malibu mansion is now in the hands of a company that has been flipping homes since 2018. The firm aims to raise $5 million to restore the property to its original state, with plans to resell it for a staggering $40 million. West who is still trying to make a comeback after getting canceled for antisemitic rants, purchased the beachfront property for a hefty $57.3 million in 2021, but despite ambitious renovation plans, he could not complete the project and ended up selling it at a major loss of $36 million. Initially listed for sale in December 2023, the mansion had an asking price of $53 million.

Kanye West announces new album

After dropping two “Vultures” albums with Ty Dolla Sign earlier this year, Kanye West has revealed a new album called “Bully.” Today, he premiered his latest track, “Beauty and the Beast,” during a show at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China. West has been busy touring various countries lately.

“I got a new album coming out,” Ye announced towards the end of his performance. “The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.’” He then added, “I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience. Don’t take this disrespect; I’m sitting here trying to redirect.” The rapper was in China today for his second performance this month.