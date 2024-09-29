Diddy’s secret tapes featuring an A-lister ‘being sold’ in Hollywood: About to 'end many careers,’ internet claims.

Amid the ongoing legal troubles surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, a new attorney has claimed that a high-profile celebrity was involved in explicit acts at the rapper's Atlanta home. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, representing one of Diddy's accusers, revealed during an interview that she had been contacted about the sale of a videotape involving an individual someone reportedly "more high-profile" than Diddy himself. Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

The situation has fueled speculation that the leak of these tapes could have far-reaching consequences, likely ending over 100 careers across the industry.

Diddy’s tapes being sold in Hollywood, claims attorney

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around,” a legal representative of one of the music mogul’s accusers informed NewsNation. However, it’s still unclear whether the A-lister was a victim or just a party attendee.

The attorney claimed that while several tapes are reportedly circulating in Hollywood, this particular video stands out due to its alleged explicit content. She further added that the victim seemed not to be aware of being videotaped.

“This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn't looking into the video, Ariel said on Friday's episode of Banfield, according to the Daily Mail. The attorney further told the host that, “I can tell the video was pornographic.”

During the segment, the attorney also detailed her client's allegations against Diddy, claiming she was sexually assaulted by him in 2018. The victim got away after feeling dizzy from a drink, saying that Diddy assaulted her with an object and instructed another man to join in while he watched.

Diddy’s tapes about to end a ‘lot of careers’

Amid allegations that the disgraced music mogul hosted “freak off” parties involving drugs and coercive sexual activities, disturbing claims surfaced a few days ago about explicit videos linked to the rapper being leaked on the dark web as he remains in a Brooklyn jail. And now, the alleged secret tapes leaking in Hollywood can be a troublemaker for many who were once part of Diddy's circle.

For over three decades, Diddy has dominated the entertainment industry as a mogul, with numerous stars openly praising him and his glamorous parties which used to go on for days. However, these past admissions may now prove problematic as the investigation into the rapper's alleged misconduct intensifies. Earlier TMZ claimed the Feds have acquired an alleged ‘freak off’ tape handed over by a male sex worker who came in direct contact with the rapper.

As the scandal grows, internet sleuths are digging into the past, dissecting old interviews with figures like Tupac Shakur and Rosie O'Donnell to see if they hinted at any hidden secrets.

Among the celebrities rumored to have attended Diddy's infamous events are Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Ne Yo, Naomi Campbell, Kardashians, Usher and many more.

Diddy will ‘not accept plea deal’

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, who recently claimed that his client wants to testify in court to present his side of the story, now says that the rapper will not agree to a plea deal. Despite having his bail denied twice, the Bad Boy Records producer pleaded not guilty in court. His attorney asserts there is absolutely “no reason” for him to accept a plea deal in a recently released documentary titled The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. Agnifilo stated that Combs would maintain his innocence during the trial while also accusing authorities of government persecution.

“Diddy says he's innocent ... so, he sees no reason to take a plea deal -- even if prosecutors offer it,” Agnifilo said according to TMZ. “He's using his case to inspire others who believe they're facing government persecution -- wanting to inspire them to fight back when the feds bring the hammer down,” he added.