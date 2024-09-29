Diddy's attorney announces the mogul will not accept plea deal as 'He's...'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo confirmed that the rapper will not agree to a plea deal during his ongoing legal battle. Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty in court to the charges against him. While the rapper awaits being presented in court, he is being kept in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre under a suicide watch. Diddy’s lawyer confirmed the rapper will not take a plea deal for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, maintaining his innocence. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Diddy will not accept a plea deal

Diddy’s attorney clarified that there is no reason for the Bad Boy Records owner to accept a plea deal in a recently released documentary titled, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. Agnifilo stated that Combs would maintain his innocence during the trial. He said, “Diddy says he's innocent ... so, he sees no reason to take a plea deal -- even if prosecutors offer it,” and added that the rapper is fighting not just to prove his innocence but to inspire people who are going through government persecution.

The lawyer added, “He's using his case to inspire others who believe they're facing government persecution -- wanting to inspire them to fight back when the feds bring the hammer down,” as reported by Daily Express US.

Diddy was denied bail twice where he offered $50 million against the regular $2 million for the bail request. He expected to appear before the judge in court in early October for the first time since the arrest.

Diddy wants to prove his innocence to his family

Agnifilo revealed that the disgraced mogul is driven to prove his innocence, especially to his family. He said, “Diddy wants to prove to his fam he's the same man they've always known." Diddy’s attorney previously defended his client as he claimed that the rapper was being detained because he was a “successful Black man.”

Agnifilo also revealed that Diddy is “very eager to tell his story” to the world”. Earlier his team divulged that the rapper has his story which he wants to explain in real time.