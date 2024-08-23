Family vacation: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ‘take your kids to work’ trip for South Korea Vultures 2 event

Days after Kanye West and Bianca Censori unexpectedly rolled up to a Trump rally in Beverly Hills, the rapper is all suited up for his Vultures 2 listening event in South Korea. With this latest business trip, the controversial hip-hop mogul's professional and personal lives will intersect again as he and his wife make it a family affair, with Ye's three kids, North, Saint and Chicago West, coming along with them. Kanye West and Bianca Censori.(Instagram)

Brand-new paparazzi clicks revealed 27-year-old Censori to be on stepmom duty. This time, she was seen all smiles in the kiddos' company as opposed to her appearance in Beverly Hills this week when she kept her gaze locked ahead while Trump supporters went wild, realising Ye was among them.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori land in South Korea with his kids (minus one lad)

As first reported by TMZ, Ye and Bianca's happiness knew no bounds as they'd made a family vacation out of the professional tour. Their flight touched down at Incheon International Airport in the Hallyu homeland early Friday morning, August 23.

The “Stronger” hitmaker was spotted donning his usual hoodie look. He wore matching white sweats and a hoodie, and his wife was also seen swearing by her familiar fashion code in a skin-coloured bodysuit. The Vultures hitmaker also flaunted his $850,000 grills at the airport.

While 11-year-old North and 8-year-old Saint stayed in close proximity to their stepmom, who carried the youngest Chicago, 6, in her arms, their dad stayed ahead of the group. His other son, Psalm, 5, was seemingly absent for the trip.

Ye's upcoming listening party for his latest album iteration with Ty Dolla $ign will be held at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, marking his first concert in Korea in 14 years. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, he last performed in the country at the Summer Week&T music festival in 2010.

Kanye West's conditions for the trip

As also reported by DailyMail.com, the rapper made some shocking demands ahead of his show. Sources revealed that he clearly specified that the hotel he and his family would be staying at must be a Ritz, Four Seasons, or Aman Group. He even insisted on securing 24 rooms in a five-star hotel for his personal use.

Moreover, his crew should also be in a five-star hotel, even if it's a different hotel. They're required to wear black and strictly must not use their phones or consume alcohol, tobacco, or drugs.

What happened at the Vultures 2 listening event in South Korea?

Once the Friday concert kicked off in Seoul, Ye made an unconventional entry on a white horse, and his 47-song set spanning his entire career also featured a surprise appearance by rapper Juno Miles.

West performed the song “Bomb” with Miles and his daughter North, who had previously participated in one of his collaborative songs with Ty Dolla $ign on Vultures 1 – “Talking.”

Other highlights at the event included Kanye inciting the crowd to chant “F*ck Adidas” and dedicating his “I Wonder” performance to Drake and Ian Connor.