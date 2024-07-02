Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wears a daring sheer catsuit to buy groceries with North West in Japan. Pics

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, grabbed the internet's eyeballs with another daring look as she stepped out in Japan with her stepdaughter, North West. Bianca and North went grocery shopping at a store in Japan. The pictures show her dressed in a daring nude catsuit. (Also Read | Bianca Censori allegedly sent porn videos to Yeezy staff; Kanye West sued amid ‘new slaves’ remark claims) Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori.

Bianca Censori and North West go grocery shopping in Japan

Bianca Censori wears a daring sheer catsuit with North West in Japan. (Twitter)

Bianca and North West are in Japan with Kanye West. However, Kanye did not join the duo for the grocery run. The pictures from their outing show Bianca checking out items at the store and buying a few snacks. Earlier, they were spotted hanging out with pigs at the Mipig cafe in Tokyo. Meanwhile, on both occasions, North was the only one of her three siblings present for the outings.

Decoding Bianca Censori's daring look

Bianca wore a nude see-through catsuit for the outing. The daring sheer ensemble covers her body from the toes to her neck and features full-length sleeves, a raised neckline, and a bodycon silhouette. Not to shy away from a risqué look, interestingly, she layered it with a matching nude bodysuit featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, high-leg cut-outs, and a figure-hugging fit.

Bianca styled the ensemble with clear high heels. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a messy bun, leaving a few strands loose to sculpt her face. Meanwhile, North complemented her in an oversized outfit featuring a blue polo shirt and baggy denim jeans. She styled the ensemble with black boots, hair tied in box braids, and bracelets.

About Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in December 2022. Recently, a lawsuit was filed against Kanye by a group of former staffers accusing him of creating a toxic environment. The lawsuit also claimed that Bianca sent inappropriate adult content to the staff, which reportedly included minors.

Kanye was earlier married to Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kanye got divorced after six years of marriage on February 19, 2021, and in November 2022, the two reached a settlement. Apart from North West, the Grammy Winner shares daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with Kim.