Katy Perry takes nude dressing to Paris Couture Week by wearing just fur coat, fans say ‘she's taking notes from Kanye’

Katy Perry takes nude dressing to a whole new level with her latest look, featuring only a fur coat as her main attire. The 39-year-old pop star was seen heading to Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 PFW show in one of their classic oversized fits. Known for her daring fashion choices, Katy's appearance was a testament to her bold style. She made a striking entrance at the Paris Fashion Week, drawing all eyes to her semi-naked ensemble. Just a day earlier, she made headlines in a striking red minidress with a long train. And this time, in an abs-baring bold ensemble, she is proving her fashion savvy with her back-to-back head-turning appearances. Scroll down to know more about her chic look. (Also read: Katy Perry leaves little to the imagination in barely-there gown, Kendall Jenner steals the show in nude corset dress ) Katy Perry makes bold fashion statement in fur coat ensemble at Paris Fashion Week.(Instagram)

Katy Perry Stuns in Risqué Fur Coat Outfit

Katy's look is all about luxury silhouette and sartorial brilliance, taking fashion to new heights. Her outfit features a plush, fur, black oversized open overcoat with a popped collar that falls all the way down to her ankles. She wears it with no top underneath, revealing her bare skin and ample cleavage, which transformed the otherwise modest look into something daring and risqué. She paired the daring piece with ripped black leggings, adding an extra touch of sassiness to her ensemble. In terms of accessories, she opted for black rectangular sunglasses and a pair of black pump high heels, perfectly complementing her stylish look.

Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, matte-finish foundation, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lustrous tresses tied back in a neat bun, she finished off her show-stopping look.

Was Katy Perry's look inspired by Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian?

Bianca Censori goes pantless under a massive fur coat after leaving a Los Angeles movie theater with husband, Kanye West.(Instagram)

Katy's daring look instantly went viral on social media, causing quite a stir in the fashion world. However, netizens believe her eye-catching ensemble seemed somewhat inspired by Bianca Censori, who is known for wearing similar outfits. The look was reminiscent of something Bianca Censori might wear, as Kanye's wife is famous for her revealing attire and strategically placed clothing. While Katy has undoubtedly put her own twist on the naked dressing trend, fans couldn't help but compare her latest look to several of Bianca Censori's similar shirtless moments.

However, it's not only Bianca Censori who comes to mind; Kim Kardashian has also sported a similar look, known for making bold fashion statements. The SKIMS founder showcased an outfit composed of an oversized brown fur coat paired with black tights and pointed high heels. Kim, like Bianca, embraced a daring fashion sensibility by forgoing traditional layers of clothing such as pants or a shirt.