Kim Kardashian reveals why her and Kanye West's daughter North West held a STOP sign during Paris Fashion Week show

American socialite and reality television personality Kim Kardashian has created quite the buzz with multiple appearances during the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2022. From walking for Demna Gvasalia's latest collection for Balenciaga to attending Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show with Kris Jenner and North West giving her company, Kim's looks have been the talk of the town. However, one cannot deny the equal amount of attention and praises her daughter North West has received for her styling during the fashion week. And now, she went viral again for holding a 'STOP' sign during the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

North West became the talk of the town after Kim Kardashian posted a video of her in one of her latest Instagram posts. The eldest child of the reality star and rapper Kanye West held up the 'STOP' sign she'd written herself while sitting front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show. In her post's caption, Kim revealed why her daughter held the sign. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown for Met Gala: It was this or nothing)

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show," Kim explained in her post. Check out North's video in the last slide of the post below.

Meanwhile, Kim also praised Olivier Rousteing's latest collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. The star added that she felt grateful that North enjoys giving her company while working. "JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE SHOW ~ So proud of my sweet friend Olivier Rousteing for designing this couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier I couldn't be more proud! As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, Kim wore an exclusive look from the couture collection for the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Her ensemble, a striped breast-baring black dress, is a homage to the iconic Gaultier look worn by Madonna in 1992 for the amfAR show. She wore it with a nath, choker necklace, beret, chunky bracelets and a body chain.