Eminem is a ‘grandpa’! Rapper reveals daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant in emotional music video. Watch

Eminem is going to be a grandfather soon! The hip-hop veteran's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is expecting her first baby with her husband, Evan McClintock. The 51-year-old rapper broke the news in an emotional music video for his song, Temporary, released Thursday.

The latest music video shows the close bond Eminem shares with his daughter. Featuring Skylar Grey, Temporary is an ode to the 28-year-old Just a Little Shady podcast host. The 5-minute video is a compilation of sweet moments between the father-daughter duo. It depicts the transition of Hailie from daddy's little girl to a married woman.

Towards the end, Hailie can be seen sharing her pregnancy news with her famous father by handing him a Detroit Lions jersey featuring the word “grandpa” on the back. The moment Eminem sees the sonogram image, he becomes visibly emotional as Grey sings, “The bad days will start to get better/ Then we'll be laughin' together/ And tonight when I cry/ The tears are temporary.”

The pregnancy news comes just months after Hailie tied the knot with her longtime partner, whom she met in 2016. Shortly after the video was released, fans flooded social media, congratulating Eminem and his daughter on the exciting news. “Eminem is a real one. Father goals. Congrats on being a grandfather,” said one YouTube user.

“Eminem being a grandad is the most beautiful news I’ve ever heard today. He just had to make me cry,” wrote another. One more fan remarked, “Damn, he made the classic 'When I'm Gone', nearly passed away, but he made it her wedding nearly 20 years later. The GOAT didn't just win in Rap, he won in life.” Yet another user said, “This little girl was the reason many rap careers were ruined for decades. Em loves that little girl.”