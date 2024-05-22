Eminem shares sweet dance moment with daughter Hailie Jade at her wedding; see pic

American rapper Eminem shared a heartfelt moment with his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, at her wedding on May 20th in Battle Creek, Michigan. It was when he joined her for a father-daughter dance. (Also read: Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets married in intimate ceremony attended by rapper dad, 50 Cent, Dr Dre) Hailie Jade Scott with Eminem.

Moment to cherish

The duo enjoyed a memorable father-daughter dance, with Hailie beaming alongside the smiling guests.

Hailie, 28, took to Instagram to share radiant pictures with her husband, Evan McClintock.

Hailie made her bridal appearance in a dazzling romantic strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette, highlighted by a voluminous ruffled skirt. She completed her elegant look with a flowing cathedral-length veil, exuding timeless grace. The groom, however, looked charming in a traditional black tuxedo.

It was clear through the Instagram post, shared on Monday, that the Lose Yourself rapper was not only in attendance, but also acing all the daddy duties, with dance with his daughter being the highlight of her special day.

In a picture, Eminem can be seen sporting a black suit, sunglasses, and sneakers. They are seen dancing surrounded by white roses. Hailie appears to be laughing as she holds onto her father’s shoulders during their dance.

More about the wedding

According to TMZ, the wedding ceremonies took place in Greencrest Manor, a French-inspired chateau, that features enchanting climbing ivy, expansive formal gardens, and a majestic tree-lined drive. The intimate ceremony was attended by the Rap God hitmaker and his fellow rappers, 50 Cent and Dr Dre.

The now-married couple, who had been in a relationship since 2016, got engaged last February.

What we know about Hailie

Hailie is the firstborn child of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Scott. The couple first separated in 2001 and again in 2006. Their relationship ended due to Eminem's infidelity with Kim's twin sister, Dawn Scott, with whom he later had a child.

As of 2023, the two parents seem to be focusing on co-parenting while staying close friends. Unlike the turmoil the rapper faced in his ex-marriage, his relationship with his daughter has always seemed to be smooth sailing, characterised by stability and love.

Eminem has always been a fiercely supportive and protective father. In 2012, when rapper Machine Gun Kelly made inappropriate tweets about Hailie Jade Scott, Eminem defended his daughter's honor by releasing the diss track "Not Alike."

In a late 2000s interview, he emphasised his devotion, saying, “My daughter is all I’ve got in this world.” He humorously added, “I know I’m going to be putting a lot of teenage boys in headlocks when my daughter becomes a teenager.”