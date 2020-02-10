Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s surprise performance to Joaquin Phoenix’s stirring speech; four highlights

hollywood

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:48 IST

The 92nd Academy Awards concluded with the historic best picture win for Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean social satire, Parasite, pulling off surprise win after surprise win for a total of four Oscars. Several favourites such as Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt were also honoured on Hollywood’s biggest night .

Here are four major highlights from the ceremony:

Elton John and Hildur Guðnadóttir are just one award away from joining the EGOT club

Elton John is seen after performing (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again nominated for the award for best original song from Rocketman at the Oscars. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second at the 2020 Academy Awards, where Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir marked a historic night for female musicians. John, 72, has won a Tony Award and five Grammys, and only needs an Emmy to join the elite clubs of EGOTs. Guðnadóttir, 37, is in a similar position: In just six short months, the classically trained cellist from Iceland has become an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner.

Also Watch | Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves & others dazzle at red carpet

Eminem delivers surprise performance, 18 years after not appearing in person to accept his Oscar

Eminem, who won best original song for Lose Yourself from 8 Mile in 2003 but skipped the show, surprised the audience with a performance of the rap smash. Post his performance, the rapper also took to Twitter to thank the Academy for letting him charge up the evening. “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” he wrote.

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Parasite makes history

Parasite is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. True to its name, Parasite simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.

Joaquin Phoenix delivers stirring, emotional speech

Joaquin Phoenix reacts as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Joker. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

In his acceptance speech, Phoenix said he did not feel elevated above any of his fellow nominees. He said he didn’t know what he would be if not for acting. He becomes the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the notorious DC Comics villain. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2008. “I’ve been a scoundrel in my life,” an emotional Phoenix told the audience. “But so many of you in this room have given me a second chance and I think that’s when we’re at our best, when we support each other -- not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow,” he said. The 45-year-old Phoenix paid tribute to his late brother River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993 at age 23. “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow,” Phoenix said, quoting his brother.

Follow @htshowbiz for more