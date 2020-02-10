Oscars 2020 live: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, 1917 favourites to win Academy Awards

Hollywood's awards season comes to a close Monday morning at the Oscars, with war epic 1917 battling a South Korean thriller for glory as a row swirls over the lack of minorities on the night's star-studded nominee list. A lavish, spiral stage featuring 40,000 crystals at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre will be the glittering setting as the 24 golden statuettes are handed out on Tinseltown's biggest night.

Sam Mendes's innovative and personal World War I film swept up trophies in the build-up to the Oscars, and is the frontrunner for multiple prizes including best picture. But the movie about two soldiers crossing no-man's-land -- filmed to appear like one continuous shot -- could find itself in a pitched battle with a movie determined to make history of its own.

Parasite, about a poor South Korean family infiltrating a wealthy household, looks to be a shoo-in for best international feature -- but could win much more.

The unique ballot system for best picture -- which involves voters ranking films -- makes the race somewhat tough to predict. But it could benefit Parasite, a film that appears impossible to dislike, and whose charismatic director Bong, 50, has gained cult status at Hollywood's many awards season galas and soirees.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood remains an outside shot, while Martin Scorsese's lavish crime epic The Irishman appears to have slipped out of contention.

The Oscars in the acting categories -- usually a subject of agonizing deliberation for industry pundits -- appear settled, with the same four stars sweeping up rave reviews and prizes all season.Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are believed to be far ahead of the competition for best actor and best actress.Phoenix underwent a striking transformation to portray the title comic book supervillain in Joker -- as did Zellweger to play legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in Judy.

The ceremony will go on without a host for a second consecutive time, after last year's batch of bright guest presenters caused a trend-bucking uplift in TV ratings.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the 92nd Academy Awards here: