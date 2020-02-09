Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix to Leonardo DiCaprio, here are nominees for 92nd Academy Awards
Oscars 2020: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards to be held on Monday.hollywood Updated: Feb 09, 2020 15:56 IST
Hollywood hands out its highest honours on Monday at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate. Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.
Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese are among the A-List nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean-language drama Parasite, which threatens to steal the thunder from Hollywood’s biggest names. All eyes are on the coveted best picture prize, which awards watchers believe is a three-way race between independent social satire Parasite, British director Sam Mendes’ immersive World War One movie 1917 from Universal Pictures, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to show business, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures.
Joaquin Phoenix is the favourite to win his first Oscar for a disturbing performance as a loner clown who turns to violence in Joker, while Scarlett Johansson is nominated for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. No actor has won two Oscars on the same night. The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show has no host for a second year.
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on Monday in Hollywood:
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Lead Actress:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Director:
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Animated Feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body Jeremy Clapin
Klaus Sergio Pablos
Missing Link Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley
Animated Short:
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography:
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best Documentary Feature:
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best Documentary Short Subject:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger
Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Best Foreign Language Film:
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design:
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Original Score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams* The King, Nicholas Britell
Original Song:
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet
Makeup and Hair:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design:
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects:
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
