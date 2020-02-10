Ocars 2020 red carpet pics: From Billie Eilish to Mindy Kaling, check out all the best appearances

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 05:48 IST

The 92nd Academy Awards are about to kick off at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the stars have begun descending on the red carpet. The weather provided some early drama on the carpet, with workers scrambling to keep rain from leaking onto camera crews covering the ceremony.

Workers with umbrellas greeted arriving limos and the red carpet looks didn’t appear to suffer, with George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman of 1917, Zazie Beetz of Joker and director Bong Joon Ho among the early arrivals.

One of the most awaited performers of the night will be singer Billie Eilish who arrived on the red carpet in her trademark oversized suit. Mindy Kaling looked stunning in her yellow gown and Laura Dern looked ready to take home her Best Supporting Actress award in her pink dress.

Check out the best appearances of the night:

Robert De Niro, left, and Al Pacino arrive at the Oscars. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars. ( AP )

Noah Baumbach, left, and Greta Gerwig arrive at the Oscars. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Chrissy Metz poses on the red carpet during the Oscars. ( REUTERS )

Taika Waititi arrives at the Oscars. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Regina King poses on the red carpet. ( REUTERS )

Todd Phillips arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Aaron Lohr, left, and Idina Menzel arrive at the Oscars. ( AP )

Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the Oscars. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

This year’s Oscars comes amid a streaming overhaul throughout Hollywood. Hurrying to catch up to Netflix and Amazon, most of the major studios are prepping or have already launched their own streaming services, as have new entrants like Apple. Netflix comes into the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations thanks to The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and the likely best documentary winner, American Factory.

