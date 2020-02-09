Oscars 2020: Where to watch, live stream the 92nd Academy Awards in India

hollywood

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:19 IST

The 92nd Academy Awards, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will honour the biggest and best Hollywood films of 2019. The much-awaited awards function will be telecast live on Monday (February 10) at 6.30am IST on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD. There will be a repeat telecast at 8.30pm IST. Viewers can also live stream the awards show on the streaming platform Hotstar.

While the actual ceremony will begin at 6.30am IST, the red carpet coverage will begin at 5am. Apart from Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD and Hotstar, the red carpet will be live on the official Twitter account of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (@TheAcademy).

All eyes are on the coveted best picture prize, which awards watchers believe is a three-way race between independent social satire Parasite, British director Sam Mendes’ immersive World War One movie 1917 from Universal Pictures, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to show business, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures.

Parasite, from best director nominee Bong Joon Ho, looks certain to win the newly named best international film category and is seeking to enter the history books as the first film in a foreign language to win a best picture Oscar.

Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service’s mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.

For the second consecutive year, the Oscars will have no host. However, there will be a number of presenters - Tom Hanks, Maya Rudolph, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Diane Keaton and Kelly Marie Tran.

(With inputs from Reuters)

