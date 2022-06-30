Machine Gun Kelly says he tried to kill himself while Megan Fox was on call: 'I put the shotgun in my mouth'

In his documentary, Life In Pink, Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, revealed that after his father's death, he tried to kill himself. He said that his girlfriend, Megan Fox was on a call with him when he put the shotgun in his mouth. MGK's father got sick in 2019 and later died on July 5, 2020. MGK's documentary Life In Pink was released on June 27 on Hulu. Also Read: Ranveer Singh chills will MGK, after a ‘rockstar’ entry during NBA All Star Celebrity Game

In his documentary, recalling the passing of his father and the trauma that he faced after that, MGK said, "I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear. That f----d me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

He then recalled the time when he called his girlfriend Megan Fox and tried to kill himself. He said, "I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f----g snapped. I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

On June 6 2020, on his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo's anniversary, MGK announced his father's death on Twitter. He wrote, “I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today. That album was everything I wanted to say and I know it’s close to my fans but my father took his last breath this morning, and I've never felt a pain this deep in my life. I’m setting my phone down. Love you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON