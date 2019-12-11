e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Music

Machine Gun Kelly writes song for daughter, in case he dies young: ‘So i won’t have any regrets if my time ever comes’

The Rap Devil star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text exchange he had with 11-year-old Cassie in the wake of fellow MC Juice WRLD’s passing.

music Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:11 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Machine Gun Kelly performs in concert at The Met on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Machine Gun Kelly performs in concert at The Met on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
         

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has penned a song for his daughter to avoid “any regrets” if he meets an untimely end. The Rap Devil star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text exchange he had with 11-year-old Cassie in the wake of fellow MC Juice WRLD’s passing, reports aceshowbiz.com. In the messages, Kelly tells his little girl he ‘wrote a song’ for her, before sending over the audio file upon her request. “I love you beyond forever,” he added in a follow-up text.

 

In the accompanying caption, Kelly explained the reason behind his latest studio session. “Wrote her a song so i won’t have any regrets if my time ever comes,” he posted.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi slams Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shefali Jariwala, wants her to be friends with Asim Riaz

Kelly’s song dedication emerged a day after he paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago, Illinois airport. “Lotta ppl (people) crying for u,” Kelly wrote alongside two photos of the pair. “Ur loved 4ever yung rockst*r @juicewrld999.”

 

Juice WRLD was just 21 at the time of his shock passing. A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the “Lucid Dreams” rapper was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News