When Eminem's new album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady' will release

Just after Eminem's appearance at the NFL draft, the Detroit rapper has officially released a teaser video announcing his 12th album-the Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Eminem addresses the crowd during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The revelation came in the form of a brief advertisement during the NFL Network’s broadcast.

This title was officially confirmed by Eminem’s representatives.

Eminem's ‘The Death of Slim Shady' release date and time

Slated for release this summer, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) marks Eminem’s twelfth studio album, breaking his musical hiatus since his last album in 2020.

The coming album promises to revisit and revitalize the notorious Slim Shady persona, Eminem’s infamous alter ego that skyrocketed to fame with the 1999 album ‘The Slim Shady LP.’

Over the past few years, the presence of Slim Shady in Eminem’s music has diminished. However, the recent advertisement, which cleverly mimics a true-crime show promo complete with suspenseful ‘Forensic Files’ music.

It features vintage clips of Eminem and delivers: Slim Shady is back.

What listeners can expect form Eminem's new album

The ad’s narration states, “Through his complex and oft-criticized tongue-twisting rhymes, the antihero known as (Slim Shady) has had no shortage of enemies. The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

Eminem is literally unrecognizable in the video declares, “I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim.”

Dr. Dre, Eminem’s long-standing musical partner, was the first to tease the upcoming album. In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Dre revealed, “I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire.”

The Smack It singer is no stranger to NFL draft coverage, having previously engaged in a complex marketing campaign for his 2017 album ‘Revival.’ This campaign started with a mysterious advertisement for a non-existent pharmaceutical product in the Free Press.

Similarly, the commercial for ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ was subtly integrated into the NFL Network’s draft coverage.

The Without Me performer took part in various online segments with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and made some notable appearance on stage alongside several Detroit Lions legends