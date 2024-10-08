Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift: ‘I'm grateful’

Sabrina Carpenter can't help but express her gratitude towards Taylor Swift, who has been a constant source of “support” in her career and life. During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Espresso hitmaker opened up on the impact of being around the 34-year-old singer and her influence. Sabrina Carpenter says she is 'grateful' to Taylor Swift for her constant support and guidance

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘graceful’ and ‘gracious’ Taylor Swift

The Please, Please, Please singer's bond with Swift has deepened over time. Carpenter has been the opening act for the Cruel Summer hitmaker's record-breaking world tour—The Eras Tour 26 times between 2023 and 2024. Reflecting on her experience of being around Swift, she said on Sunday, “You just watch her, like, walk in a room, and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, graceful, gracious.”

Carpenter went on to explain how the Midnights singer has played a crucial part in her career. “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that,” the Nonsense singer said of Swift, adding that she is “grateful for that.” “You just kind of figure it out along the way. I know that sounds a little vague but I really do think that you find the people that you surround yourself with that make you feel safe and go from there,” she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Feather songstress shut down the rumours about not writing her songs on her own. “I think a misperception is that I don’t write my music,” she said, adding, “I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love, that I’m sitting in the room on my phone, not writing songs.”

This is not the first time that Carpenter has expressed her admiration for Swift. Back in August, she told Variety for its cover story interview that the Blank Space crooner was a “rockstar” and “gangster” following the release of The Tortured Poets Department. “No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace,” she said at the time.