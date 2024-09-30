Sabrina Carpenter quips about her role in NYC Mayor Eric Adams' indictment

Sabrina Carpenter stirred up controversy last year after her risque music video for Feather led to Jamie Gigantiello's dismissal. Monsignor was reportedly relieved of his duties for allowing the Nonsense singer to film the raunchy video at Brooklyn's Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in 2023. Amid speculations about his alleged entanglement with one of Eric Adams' closest associates, the 25-year-old singer joked about getting the New York City mayor “indicted.” Sabrina Carpenter jokes about getting NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted(Instagram)

‘How I got the mayor indicted?’ - Sabrina Carpenter

During her Big Apple show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Carpenter quipped, “What should we talk about... how I got the mayor indicted?” Her remark comes just weeks after federal investigators issued a subpoena to the church seeking information about financial or business dealings between Gigantiello and Frank Carone, the embattled mayor's former chief of staff, per NY Post and NBC New York.

Despite being indicted on federal corruption charges last week, Adams said that he does not plan on resigning, reported Associated Press. Meanwhile, a spokewoman for the Brooklyn Diocese told the outlets, “The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priests.” Politico suggested that the latter part of the Diocese's statement refers to the Feather music video controversy.

At the time, Gigantiello issued an apology on the church's Facebook page, saying that he approved the filming of Carpenter's video in an “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.” He also told New York Times that prior to the approval, he was under the impression that a funeral scene would be shot at the church but the music video was “not what was initially presented to me.”