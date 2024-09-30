Rebel Wilson breaks silence on marriage to Ramona Agruma with dreamy photos

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. The long-term partners exchanged vows during their intimate destination wedding in Italy on Saturday. The Senior Year star has now returned to social media since becoming a married woman. Taking to Instagram Monday, the 44-year-old actress shared dreamy wedding photos. Rebel Wilson married Ramona Agruma in a dreamy destination wedding on Saturday (Instagram)

Rebel Wilson shares her first official wedding photo

The Pitch Perfect star gave her 11.2 million followers a glimpse into her fairytale wedding by officially sharing her and Agruma's wedding photo. In the picture shot by Rossini Photography, the newlyweds can be seen cherishing the moment as they smile at each other while holding hands. Wilson captioned the post, “Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24.”

Wilson also shared a solo behind-the-scenes picture of herself posing for a portrait shot. Both brides opted for off-shoulder, nearly identical white gowns. The Bridesmaids actress stunned in a plain satin-like flowy dress paired with a thin white belt, while the jewellery designer's gown featured intricate beaded detailing and a plunging neckline. They rocked matching bouquets of white roses.

In 2021, the couple first connected over the phone before meeting in person. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic,” Wilson told People the following year. After going Instagram official in 2022, the duo announced their engagement in February 2023. Wilson and Agruma share a daughter, Royce Lillian, who turns two in November.

The How To Be Single actress described her engagement to the 40-year-old in her 2024 memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir. “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases, I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face,” she wrote.