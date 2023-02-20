Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, shows off huge diamond ring. See pics

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson took everyone by surprise when she announced on Sunday that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged. The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share the beautiful pictures, where they were seen in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, and wrote, "We said YES!" (Also read: Rebel Wilson comes out and reveals she is dating a woman, says ‘love is love’. See pic)

The 41-year-old Australian actor who went public with her girlfriend last year, was seen with Ramona in matching pink and white striped sweaters for the occasion. "We said YES! (love emoticons). Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring (ring emoticon) and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote. The first picture showed both Rebel and Ramona sharing a kiss as Ramona showed off her diamond ring; while in the second picture, the couple was seen in the spot where Rebel proposed to her.

Celebrities took to congratulate the couple in the comment section. Paris Hilton wrote, "Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged (ring and stardust emoticons) Congrats!" Sang-Chi star Simu Liu wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!!" Whereas, Alison Brie also left a comment that read, “Congratulations!!! (Champagne glass emoji)” and her Pitch Perfect co-star Brittney Snow commented, "Rebs!!!! Magical...congrats you two." Ramona Agruma herself commented on her fiancé's post, saying, "I love you."

Rebel Wilson had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November last year. In an earlier post in June, she had also announced that she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the actor wrote at the time in her Instagram post.

