Just married! Rebel Wilson ties the knot with her ‘Disney Princess’ in intimate Italy wedding

Rebel Wilson is a married woman! The 44-year-old actress and comedian reportedly exchanged vows with her partner, Ramona Agruma (40), on Saturday, September 28. The destination wedding affair flew the couple to Sardinia, Italy, according to PEOPLE. Director and actress Rebel Wilson, left, and Ramona Agruma pose on the red carpet for the film "The Deb" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP)

Wilson and Agruma’s wedding bells ringing in Italy calls for extra celebration as the pair flew to the beautiful country for their first vacation after going public with their relationship two years ago.

The pair hard-launched their romance on Instagram in June 2022, as the Pitch Perfect star proudly professed that while she may initially have set out on a search for a “Disney Prince,” she actually needed a “Disney Princess” all this time.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma got engaged last year

The Senior Year actress and her partner got engaged on Valentine’s Day, 2023. Following suit with her Disney-themed declaration of love for Agruma, who is the founder of the sustainable apparel brand Lemon Limon, the Australian comedian meticulously laid out romantic plans to pop the big question.

She pulled off the magical surprise in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland in California. Rebel shared snaps of the dreamy moment on her Instagram profile in February 2023. “We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you@tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland@disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise,” Wilson captioned the post, attaching pictures of the romantic scene as the two were twinning the same pink-and-white striped sweatshirts with a heart design at the centre.

The big proposal also involved the pair being showered with pastel rose petals, which Wilson eventually recounted in detail in her 2024 book ‘Rebel Rising: A Memoir.’

“Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases,” she wrote. “I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

The Australian actress is a mother to her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed to the world via surrogate in November 2022. Agruma has constantly stuck it out with Wilson and helped raise her nearly two-year-old toddler.