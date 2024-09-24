Sabrina Carpenter joins Christina Aguilera for epic 25th anniversary celebration

Christina Aguilera celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album, named after her, in a collaboration with Spotify. She sang live renditions of some of her most popular songs along with a live band and backup singers. She reunited with Ron Fair, Senior VP of A&R at RCA Records who is credited for discovering the singer to bring the nostalgia of her career’s early years. She also brought in Sabrina Carpenter to sing her second single, What a Girl Wants from her album. Sabrina Carpenter performs a live rendition of Christina Aguilera's What a Girl Wants on the album's 25th anniversary.(@xtina/Instagram, @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram)

Sabrina reveals Aguilera’s impact on her as a child

The Espresso singer while being part of the celebration reminisced about the impact Aguilera had when she was a child. Referring to her appearance on Star Search in 1990 when Sabrina was 10 years old, the latter told So Emotional singer, “I think the first time I ever heard your voice was [when] my mom played me a video of you singing at eight years old, ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’.”

During the appearance, Aguilera performed a rendition of Etta James’ fan-favourite songs. Sabrina added, “That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing but just didn’t think I could do it at that age,” as reported by People.

Aguilera looked proudly at the Please singer while she performed the rendition of the former’s What a Girl Wants before she picked up her mic to sing the second verse. According to a recent interview of Moves Like Jagger with Rolling Stone, the 25th celebration of her debut album is a way to “together the past and present”.

Sabrina-Christina adorable video

In an adorable video posted by Aguilera with Sabrina on Instagram to promote their recent collaboration, they could be seen gushing over each other. Sabrina could be seen lip-syncing to Kylie Jenner’s audio of “I’m obsessed with my mom” referring to the 43-year-old singer.

The singer ended her session with the Mulan soundtrack, Reflection, which started it all. It was the song that received love from fans and was adapted as a track on her debut. Christina Aguilera, the album, was released on August 24, 1999.