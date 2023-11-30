close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Sabrina Carpenter says 'Jesus was a carpenter' when asked about Feather church video controversy; Twitter reacts

Sabrina Carpenter says 'Jesus was a carpenter' when asked about Feather church video controversy; Twitter reacts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 30, 2023 11:47 AM IST

After Sabrina Carpenter's Feather music video prompted backlash from the Catholic church, the singer's response to the controversy is grabbing attention.

Sabrina Carpenter's music video for Feather sees her dancing next to pastel-coloured coffins in a Catholic church. The singer has dominated headlines ever since the video dropped some weeks ago. Most recently, a priest was removed from administrative duties of the Brooklyn Catholic church, where the video was shot, for letting Sabrina film there. In a recent interview with Variety, the singer reacted to the backlash. Also read: Sabrina Carpenter's music video Feather sparks controversy for using NY Catholic church, priest removed

Sabrina Carpenter in a still from the music video for her single Feather.
Sabrina Carpenter in a still from the music video for her single Feather.

What Sabrina said and how Twitter reacted

“We got approval in advance,” she said of the shoot, adding, “and Jesus was a carpenter.” Sabrina Carpenter's response to the controversy around her Feather music video is now getting a reaction all of its own.

Sharing the link to the Variety article, an X user wrote, "Literally dying at Sabrina Carpenter's quote about the Catholic church controversy..." One more said, "Sabrina Carpenter saying Jesus was a carpenter is one of the hardest quotes in history."

"She’s literally Shakespeare," tweeted a person. A second tweeted, "This girl needs to write a novel or some poems. She's a wordsmith." Another wrote, "The way my mind could never." A person also tweeted, "Screamed at my desk over this Dod-tier quote." Another tweet read, "She’s iconic and we love her for that." One person also said, “Oh she ate with this answer. The pop girly attitude is so back!”

Why Sabrina's music video was slammed

In the Feather music video, which was released on October 31, Sabrina can be seen dancing inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church, located in Brooklyn, New York, surrounded by colourful coffins standing upright. The video also showed Sabrina dancing outside of the church.

In the music video, Sabrina was seen in several scenarios with men, who behave badly – like taking a nonconsensual photo of her body – and then die in grisly ways. At the end, Sabrina, 24, is filmed dancing in the church, wearing a short tulle dress and a black veil.

The day after Feather's video was released, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, which oversees the Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Queens, issued a statement saying that proper procedures around allowing filming had not been followed and it was 'appalled.” A few days later, the diocese stripped administrative duties away from the church pastor, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, and ended his stint as vicar of development for the diocese.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
