Suge Knight claims Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was due to her past with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Record executive, Suge Knight recently claimed that the reason behind the divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. According to him, Affleck knew about her relationship with the hip-hop mogul and thus he divorced Lopez. Diddy was arrested in New York last month and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is now locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and awaits trial. According to Suge Knight, Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was influenced by her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo, Reuters)

Diddy behind J.Lo and Affleck’s divorce

On Suge Knight and his son’s podcast, Collect Call with Suge Knight, he explained a few of his theories about Affleck and Lopez’s divorce. In one of these, he stated that the OnThe Floor diner was allegedly aware of Diddy’s involvement in the 2001 nightclub shooting. Yet the two allegedly blamed rapper Shyne for it who was convicted, imprisoned and later deported.

In the podcast episode, he said, “They [the FBI] go raid Puffy’s house, and they get all these videos of JLo doing this and JLo doing that. And they know the fact that JLo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s,” as reported by Cheatsheet.

He then connected it to the Gigli co-stars’ divorce as he claimed the FBI must have found the tapes of Lopez admitting to knowing everything and then they showed it to Affleck. He said, “I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife,’” adding he then decided to separate from Lopez.

Suge Knight’s prison podcast

His claims have not been proven yet as the FBI has not revealed what they discovered at Diddy’s residence and if it was connected to Lopez. Knight is currently serving his sentence of 28 years of imprisonment for manslaughter in the death of Terry Carter at the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. He has somehow managed to do his podcast show from the prison and is well into episode 22.