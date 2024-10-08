Internet wants Pete Davidson to do the ‘funniest thing ever’ amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce rumours

While the jury is still out on whether Kanye West and Bianca Censori's almost 2-year marriage is headed for divorce, the Internet is experiencing a major deja vu moment. Swirling speculations about the controversial couple potentially considering breaking up became the rumour mill’s latest fuel after TMZ reported that the rapper and the Australian architect had secretly split up a few weeks ago. The media outlet also alleged that the Yeezy creative had flown back to her family in Australia while reeling from the separation as the “Vultures” album-maker supposedly hatched plans of shifting to Tokyo. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021. They broke up after nine months of dating in August 2022. (REUTERS)

The rumoured divorce headlines hit the Internet more than three years after Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after their six-year-long marriage in February 2021. The former couple reached a settlement in November 2022. In the meantime, fans would recall the reality TV star got romantically linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson when the fashion mogul made her hosting debut on the show in October 2021. The 13-years-apart pair jumped into the new relationship shortly after their failed romances with Ye and Ariana Grande respectively. Meanwhile, the “Stronger” rapper, too got hitched to the Censori a month after finalising his divorce with the Skims boss.

Netizens can’t help but hark back to this messy love network, which ultimately resulted in Kanye and Pete figuratively taking up arms against each other. Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship was also short-lived, and Ye made it a point to scornfully take aim at their breakup. In an eyebrow-raising twist, he uploaded a fake New York Times front page layout, declaring “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.” He eventually did a U-turn and deleted the post after the unwarranted “joke” reportedly left his ex-wife furious.

Internet jokes about how Pete Davidson could repeat history and date yet another one of Kanye West's exes

The surging noise around Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage has got the Internet backing Pete Davidson to do “the funniest thing ever.” Many joked about him potentially getting together with the Yeezy architect just like he did with Kim after her splitting up with the ever-controversy-ridden rapper.

“Pete Davidson has the opportunity to do the funniest sh*t ever,” an X/Twitter user quipped.

Yet another person wrote, “Well i bet in approximately 2 weeks, we'll be seeing the news 'Pete Davidson is spotted out and about with Kanye West ex, Bianca Censori.”

On the other hand, a few didn’t find the history-repeating remarks hilarious and jumped on the Kanye support train. A third party of netizens even considered the plot twist of the SNL comic dating Kanye. “Pete Davidson and Ye would make a lovely couple,” a user commented.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shut down divorce rumours?

While many others continued dwelling on the ill-timed jokes and hoped the comedy actor would make a move “for the lore,” another October 8 report by PageSix seemingly put the rumours to rest. The Donda rapper and the architect were pictured during a shopping spree at a Tokyo mall on Tuesday.

The images also insinuated that the romance between the couple donning all-white outfits was still well alive. Just a day ago, TMZ’s sources had established that Ye and Biance hadn’t been together for a while and they were last spotted together on September 20 in Tokyo. So, are they headed for Splitsville or not? Their smiles in the latest snaps tell a different story.