Bianca Censori, Kanye West shut down divorce rumours with romantic shopping spree in Tokyo

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are putting an end to divorce rumours. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic shopping spree at a mall in Tokyo. The outing comes after TMZ recently reported that the Praise God rapper plans to live in the Japanese capital following his “split” with the Australian native. Bianca Censori and Kanye West were recently spotted together at a mall in Tokyo amid divorce rumours(Instagram)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shut down divorce rumours

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old model can be seen cosying up to her husband as they walk through the shopping centre. They shared sweet moments as Censori lovingly put her hands on West's face while going up the escalator. For the outing, the Yeezy designer and the 46-year-old rapper wore matching all-white ensembles. Censori rocked a cropped long-sleeved top with ruffled pants and a pair of white heeled boots, while West donned a long-sleeve shirt and matching pants.

The outing comes amid the growing rumours about their divorce plans. Per the TMZ report, the couple told their close aides that they “split up a few weeks ago.” Sources revealed to the outlet that Censori flew back to Australia to spend time with her family after parting ways with her husband. Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that while their marriage is “on the rocks”, it is “not beyond repair.” One more source claimed that their future might be uncertain as “Ye changes his mind all the time. It’s very possible that happens here.”

Prior to their Tuesday outing, Censori and the Heartless rapper were last seen together in public on September 20 while out shopping in the Japanese capital. The pair had not been seen together since, sparking divorce rumours. Though Censori remained out of the limelight, West made two public appearances, both in Japan. He was spotted at a pro wrestling match in the Japanese capital on September 30, and later, on October 3, he was seen enjoying a hearty meal at a local Jamaican restaurant.