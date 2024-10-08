Bianca Censori's drastic transformations after marriage hint at ‘challenging experience’ and ‘overwhelming’ adjustment

Bianca Censori, the estranged wife of Kanye West, transformed herself during their marriage in order to fit in with the rapper's "celebrity lifestyle" better, an expert has claimed. The couple got married in December 2022, following which the model underwent dramatic transformations. Bianca Censori's transformations after marriage hint at ‘challenging experience’

Since her marriage, Censori cut off her brunette locks, dyed them bright blonde, and then jet black. Italian locals criticised her for the outfits she wore while on her European vacations with West.

‘It can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention’

Sex and relationships expert, Charlotte Johnson, at Mega Pleasure told The Mirror that it may have been a "challenging experience" for Censori to suddenly find herself in the public eye. “Entering into a relationship with a celebrity and suddenly finding yourself in the public eye can be an exhilarating yet challenging experience,” Johnson said.

"For Bianca, it can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention, scrutiny, and perhaps even jealousy from others. It's important for Bianca to express any of her feelings to Kanye, concerns, and insecurities without blame or judgment," she added.

Johnson suggested that Censori experienced aesthetic changes similar to what Kim Kardashian, West’s former wife, experienced during their marriage. Kardashian and West’s seven-year marriage officially ended last year.

"There can be a few changes in someone's life, particularly after marrying a celebrity and being thrust into the spotlight. Having examined Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, we can see there has been an obvious change in Bianca's appearance since dating Kanye, with a similar drastic change having happened previously with ex-partner, Kim Kardashian,” Johnson said.

"Bianca’s change can suggest that she is open to exploring new fashion and ideas from Kayne, or also that fact that being in the public eye can be very difficult for some, therefore pressuring people to wear and do certain things in order to fit the celebrity ‘lifestyle’,” she added.

Johnson concluded, "In this case, I believe that as long as there is personal wellbeing, independence, communication and support still being practiced in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, then her transformations are her way of exploring new looks and styles."

It was recently reported that West and Censori are headed for a divorce. While Censori has gone home to Australia, West was recently seen alone in Tokyo, Japan.