SNL's Colin Jost calls it quits on decadelong bromance with Pete Davidson: 'Something big happened and now…'

Saturday Night Live best buds Colin Jost, 42, and Pete Davidson, 30, are reportedly no longer on speaking terms despite their joint investment in a $280K decommissioned Staten Island ferry in 2022. Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, as seen six years ago on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. (YouTube)

An insider familiar with the alleged rift has boldly claimed that the SNL head writer has put his foot down and even refused to set foot in the same building as Davidson. Despite their long bromance dating back over ten years, Colin has supposedly come forth and established that “he doesn’t want to be associated with Pete.”

Speaking of the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza or ‘30 Rock’ in New York, where SNL has been taped since its inception, the insider told The Sun US: “Pete and Colin can’t be in 30 Rock together. Something big happened and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete.”

Pete Davidson allegedly cut out all friendships from his life before checking into a wellness facility

Similarly, an insider alleged last month that Pete, an SNL alum, “has pretty much gotten rid of everyone who once surrounded him,” including his assistant and best friend. On July 31, PEOPLE also confirmed that the comedy star had checked into a wellness facility in an attempt to focus on his mental health. The Bupkis actor has a history of struggling with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, for which he underwent treatment in 2023 and entered a rehab facility.

The insider said the comedian stopped showing up to meetings prior to his latest move to seek help, which “was a really short stay” at the rehab centre.

More about Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's shared $270K Staten Island ferry

While it remains unclear what could have fuelled the purported rift between the former SNL co-stars, it is to be noted that Pete remained absent from Tommy Hilfiger’s September 8 New York Fashion Week show, which officially put their Staten Island ferry in business. Conversely, Colin was in attendance at the event, which transformed the retired vessel into a fashion show venue.

Colin Jost, who purchased the decommissioned Staten Island ferryboat with Pete Davidson, poses on his boat after Tommy Hilfiger presented his SS25 collection during New York Fashion Week, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 8, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Colin and Pete famously snapped up the retired ferry at an auction in partnership with architect-developer Ron Castellano and The Stand comedy club owner Paul Italia in 2022. The SNL Weekend Update host recently told PEOPLE that the two-year-old investment was “absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I’ve ever made in my life.”

His rumoured broken friendship with Pete leaves much to the imagination about the ferry’s hazy future, which they allegedly bought while “very stoned.” Jost eventually shut down those claims in an Instagram post: “Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?”