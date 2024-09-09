Blackpink's Jisoo and Stray Kids' Felix, Lee Know steal the spotlight at Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show

Blakcpink's Jisoo and Stary Kids' Felix and Lee Know attended the Tommy Hilfiger Spring-Summer 2025 show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The fashion show was held in an unusual location – on board a Staten Island ferry boat. As for the K-pop idols, they stole the spotlight dressed in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger ensembles. Blackpink's Jisoo and Stray Kids' Felix and Lee Know steal pose at the Tommy Hilfiger show. (Reuters, AFP )

Stray Kids members Lee Know and Felix debut at New York Fashion Week

Stray Kids' Lee Know and Felix debuted at the New York Fashion Week as they attended the Tommy Hilfiger show. The dynamic duo exhibited suave and model behaviour as they populated the front row in smart business casuals.

Stray Kids Members Lee Know and Felix at the Tommy Hilfiger show. (AFP )

Felix wore pinstripe pants and a matching double-breasted blazer over a black and white horizontally striped sweater, a white button-up shirt, and a grey tie. The relaxed fitting of his two-piece suit lent a laidback yet chic aesthetic, making it a great sartorial pick for a fashion show. Lastly, rings, earrings, white sneakers, and his signature blonde hair parted slightly in the middle and swept back rounded off the styling.

On the other hand, Lee Know embraced Hilfiger's classic preppy style in a white varsity cardigan, a matching button-down shirt, a black tie, and matching straight-fit pants. The K-pop star styled the ensemble with rings, hair parted in the middle, and chunky white sneakers.

Jisoo's fall-ready look at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show

Blackpink's Jisoo at the Tommy Hilfiger show. (Reuters, Instagram)

Blackpink's Jisoo served fall fashion inspiration at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring-Summer 2025 show during the New York Fashion Week. She wore a black denim mini skirt and white top under a Tommy Hilfiger logo varsity jacket. She accessorized the ensemble with black heeled boots, a shoulder bag, and a beanie.

As for her long, straight black hair, Jisoo kept it simple by leaving them loose. For the makeup, she chose a fresh vibe with winged eyeliner, pink blush, feathered rows, pink lips, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.