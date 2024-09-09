Taylor Swift gets a sweet kiss from Travis Kelce at US Open, slays the girlfriend fit in red gingham dress. Pics

Miss Americana and her boyfriend spotted! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the US Open men’s final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. While many stars have embraced the tenniscore aesthetic or sports style while attending the matches, Taylor's red gingham girlfriend fit had a country, all-American vibe. Taylor Swift gets a sweet kiss from Travis Kelce at US Open men's final. (AFP )

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at the US Open men's final match with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The Lover singer, in a red gingham dress, was seen enjoying the match with Travis, passionately belting out the lyrics to I Believe in a Thing Called Love, sipping on drinks, kissing Travis, and packing up on the PDA.

Decoding Taylor Swift's outfit for the US Open

Taylor's red gingham summer dress is from Reformation and scores a ten-on-ten on the drop-waist style trend. The chic outfit features broad shoulder straps, a deep sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, and a pleated mini-length skirt. The August singer accessorised it with a gold necklace, earrings, bracelets, and retro-style sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Travis complemented his popstar girlfriend in a preppier ensemble. The football star sported a white Gucci polo shirt with a bucket hat, white pants, and an open-front sweater.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

The US Open outing marks Travis and Taylor's second public outing after the singer attended the Chiefs game recently. The couple's high-profile romance began last year. Reportedly, the American footballer had failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts. So, he took to social media to invite her to a game, and Taylor agreed. Rest is history.