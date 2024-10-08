BTS' Jungkook, Usher almost stood next to each other at 2024 Super Bowl: Why the dream stage collab never happened

Some wasted opportunities hit a bit too close to home. Earlier this year, R&B prince Usher took his throne as the headlining act for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. His “My Boo” collaborator Alicia Keys joined him onstage, but it turns out K-pop megastar Jungkook (of BTS) could have also been “Standing Next” to him all this time. BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborated on the 'Standing Next to You' remix last year.

The youngest member of the South Korean septet was the first among his fellow bandmates to drop an album entirely in English. If things had worked out in BTS fans' favour more, they could have also seen their favourite idol become the first-ever K-pop star to step onto the Super Bowl stage. However, it was never meant to be.

A new report by The New Yorker Magazine, published on Monday, October 7, spilled that the ‘Golden Maknae’ almost performed at the iconic sports event. The “Hey Daddy” hit-maker had originally invited Jungkook to join him for the performance. However, the ‘97 liner was tied up with prior engagements. Usher’s star-studded big stage comeback rolled out the carpet for guest appearances from Ludacris, H.E.R, Lil Jon and others in February 2024. Meanwhile, the “3D” crooner had already taken off for his military duties alongside bandmate Jimin in December 2023.

The BTS vocalist enlisted a slew of guest artists for his studio solo album, “Golden," including Latto, Jack Harlow and others. Additionally, Justin Timberlake and Usher joined the 27-year-old K-pop heartthrob on remix versions of “3D” and “Standing Next to You.” With several collaborators throughout Usher’s career sharing the stage with him for an unforgettable Super Bowl show, Jungkook’s inclusion on the roster was inevitable. The latest confirmation that the American singer set his sights on bringing him onstage has left the K-pop fan community teary-eyed and dejected.

Fans react to BTS' Jungkook missing out on a potential Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Droves of BTS ARMYs unleashed their wrath online after the news hit social media. While a grand majority celebrated that the news was a testament to Jungkook’s unwavering relevance in the global music industry, others couldn’t bottle up their fury.

Numerous fans stormed X, formerly Twitter, to complain about how South Korea and BTS’ agency, HYBE, “wasted” the beloved pop star’s talent by letting this golden opportunity slip by. Others pointed out that he enlisted alongside members of his group relatively earlier than most other male K-pop artists of his age so that the anticipated, full-fledged BTS reunion wouldn't be delayed any further.

“Standing Next To You is a masterpiece and deserves to be heard and seen in front of large audience. Such a pity,” a fan commented. “The South Korean government robbed him, there were 123.7 MILLION viewers no military service is as important as that potentially was for him and BTS,” another fan wrote online.

On the flip side, a different faction of the fandom alluded to Usher’s alleged infamous connections with disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 over and eventually formally accused of sex trafficking and racketeering. “Fortunately he is in military service,” a BTS ARMY said. Another wrote, “Army don't you follow the news or what? Why you should feel bad that he refused? Thank god he refused and I'm glad he's in the military.”