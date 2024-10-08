BTS RM's first documentary, Right Person, Wrong Place premieres at Busan International Film Festival

RM’s first documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Person premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. The film based on the K-pop idol’s second solo album of the same name was premiered at the festival on the evening of October 7, KST. The album was released on May 24, this year followed by the release of Muse in July. RM released Indigo in the year 2020 which is one of the first works in his solo journey. BTS' leader RM's documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Person premiered at the Busan International Film Festival,(Instagram)

BTS RM’s documentary at Busan Film Fest

RM’s first documentary premiered at the Open Cinema section on the 29th Busan International Film Festival at the outdoor theatre of the Busan Cinema Theatre. This premiere marks the first time a K-pop documentary was invited to the Open Cinema section of the festival. The film was highly praised by BIFF who described it as “a making-of-album film and a very special journal of youth.”

While the festival was disturbed by heavy rains, fans and audiences did not refrain from attending the premiere at the outdoor theatre to show their support for the idol. The film’s director, Lee Seok Joon, assistant director, Im Soo Bin, music director, Junkyard (JNKYRD) and the contributors to RM’s album including Balming Tiger’s San Yawn and Jang Se Hun appeared on the stage before the premiere to greet the enthusiastic audience.

Director Lee described the film as “a deep record of RM’s inner self and a reflection of emotions that everyone has felt at some point in life.” The production team also expressed their gratitude as they said, “We’re thankful to be able to share RM’s journey in such a special setting. We want to congratulate RM and the audience on this occasion,” as reported by All Kpop.

Peak atmosphere at the premiere

RM’s fans and the audience made the film experience peak with their enthusiasm as the Indigo singer appeared on the screen for the first time. In the screened video, RM said, “This documentary captures the raw, human side of Kim Nam Joon.” He added, “What’s ‘Right’ and ‘Wrong’ constantly changes depending on our perspective. Through this work, I’ve come to believe that I’m one of the ‘Right’ people.”

The film focuses on the artist’s eight-month-long journey of creating the album. It features him as the BTS leader as well as a solo artist, capturing his raw emotions and candid moments of him as a person. After a successful premiere night at BIFF, the film will be released worldwide in December for a global audience.