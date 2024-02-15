How Usher turned his free Super Bowl performance into a cash cow

It was a historic night for Usher, who delivered the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever. Usher performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

The R&B legend captivated 123 million viewers with his dazzling performance at the packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But, Usher did not get paid for his 15-minute spectacle, which is the norm for Super Bowl performers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

However, the NFL covered all the costs related to the show, such as travel and accommodation.

An NFL spokesperson said that the league also pays the performers “union scale”, which is much lower than the usual fees they command. But Usher did not need money to benefit from his Super Bowl appearance.

ALSO READ| Super Bowl was the most-watched program ever in the US, averaging 123.7 million viewers

How Usher leverage his exposure?

He gained massive exposure, which boosted his album sales and streaming numbers.

This is a common trend for artists who play at the Super Bowl.

For example, Lady Gaga saw a 1000% increase in her ticket and record sales after her 2017 show.

Rihanna also experienced a 640% surge in her Spotify streams after her stunning performance last year.

Usher has been a successful singer and songwriter for three decades, winning eight Grammys and selling over 80 million records worldwide.

But his Super Bowl gig gave him a new level of popularity and revenue.

According to Front Office Sports, Usher’s exposure value from his show was estimated at $52,479,822.

This figure was calculated by Apex Marketing Group, the same firm that valued Taylor Swift’s brand impact on the NFL and the Chiefs at $331m.

Usher wasted no time in capitalizing on his exposure.

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce's outburst at coach Andy Reid decoded! Here's what he may have said

He dropped his ninth album ‘Coming Home’ on the Friday before the Super Bowl.

By Monday, the album was second on the iTunes and Spotify charts globally, beating Coldplay, Adele, and Taylor Swift.

Usher also has a fortune from his smart investments and endorsements.

In 2005, he bought a 1% stake in the NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers for about $9 million, according to Forbes.

The Cavs are now worth $3.35 billion as of October 2023, which means Usher’s net worth is close to $200m.