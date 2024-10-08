Love Island USA's Hannah Smith arrested for terroristic threats

Love Island USA star Hannah Smith, who appeared in the sixth and recently concluded season of the dating reality show, was arrested on September 30 in Georgia, per exclusive confirmations from TMZ and The US Sun. Love Island USA Season 6 star Hannah Smith was arrested at a concert venue in Atlanta on September 30. (Cobb County Sheriff / Instagram)

The 26-year-old Peacock reality TV contestant subsequently took social media by storm when Cobb County Sheriff released her mugshot from the day of her arrest. Smith was reportedly taken into custody on felony charges, including terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer as she threatened to kill a cop. US media reports indicate that the reality TV star was apprehended on Monday last week at 11 pm at a concert in Atlanta. Concerts.LiveNation.com shows that the concert venue Coca-Cola Roxy was booked for indie pop singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams’ show on that day.

Police documents stated that Hannah was “getting escorted out of The Roxy and the Orange deck for being disorderly” at the time, per The US Sun. The arresting officer also highlighted in the warrant,"As she was being escorted away from the Orange Deck parking structure and to her Uber she attempted to punch me, with a closed fist, however, she did not make contact with me.

“While in handcuffs she also attempted to kick me multiple times.”

Love Island USA star Hannah Smith arrested for threatening to kill a cop and his sister

Additionally, the warrant alleged that Smith threatened to “commit a crime of violence.”

The official doc further noted that as she was being transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Centre, she purportedly threatened to kill the police officer and his sister. Emergency Medical Staff was also by the police’s side during the incident as the concert venue’s security team had reached out over the reality TV star “yelling and screaming” while “intoxicated.”

Smith allegedly also “punched the EMS staff member making contact on her right arm.” The report read, “The staff worker advised she did not want to press charges.”

The officer who arrested her said that she kept “yelling, cursing and dropping items out of her purse” while walking towards him. She tried to punch him. However, he intercepted the action, grabbed her arm and “put her on the ground and placed her under arrest.”

Even as she was on the ground, she supposedly attempted to kick the cop multiple times. The report highlighted that Hannah even acted as if “she was on a podcast or speaking to someone on her phone.”

After arriving at the jail, she refused to get out of the vehicle and compelled the officer to arrest the person in the passenger seat as well.” I advised to her that no one was in the front seat of the vehicle, however Smith still refused to exit the vehicle.”

Hannah Smith was released on October 1

The next day after her arrest, Smith was released from Cobb County Jail on a $8,000 bond. She has refrained from publicly commenting on the incident. Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped her from sharing her snaps on Instagram. A day ago, she posted a bombshell picture of herself wearing pink lingerie, before which another update showed her rocking a little black dress.

Court records suggest that she has been advised to “submit to random alcohol/drug tests at her own expense” in light of the incident. Her bond dictates her not to consume alcohol, marijuana or drugs.

The Instagram influencer, a North Carolina native, instantly became a fan favourite during her Love Island USA Season 6 stint. However, she was dropped from the island on Day 10 as she failed to find a connection. The bottle server had initially paired up with Kendall Washington.